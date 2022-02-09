An unwanted dog has spent more than 500 days in kennels at the RSPCA Centre in Brent Knoll after coming into care when his previous owner wanted to put him down because of his challenging behaviour.
Buddy is the longest stay dog at the Brent Knoll centre and marked his 500th day on Sunday.
A vet refused to put the 10-year-old terrier down and he is now receiving training to tackle his issues. The charity has launched a rehoming appeal for the “affectionate chap”.
A breakdown in communication between Buddy and his owners resulted in confrontational misunderstandings, it said.
But since his arrival at the centre, he has worked hard with behaviourists to try to tackle his issues and identify triggers.
They discovered that he loves toys, in particular squeaky balls.
Deputy manager Katy Darelli said: “This cute lad is an affectionate chap who sadly had a less than ideal relationship with his previous owner.”
“Buddy began to retaliate to these experiences at which point ownership was relinquished to us after a request for euthanasia was rejected by his vet.”
The charity said positive reinforcement training had helped avoid old patterns of behaviour repeating.
Katy adds: “Buddy is going to need a very special home with conscientious owners who have time and patience to help him live the happiest life possible.”
“This life will need to be free from confrontation, other dogs and other identified stressors. Everyone deserves a second chance.”