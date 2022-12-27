Tributes have been paid to a Burnham-On-Sea resident and former staff member of a local school who has sadly died.

Judith – also known as Judy – Wildin has passed away aged 74. Her funeral will be held this Wednesday, December 28th.

Many local residents will know her from her years of work at King Alfred School in Highbridge where she was a Librarian Assistant and then Learning Support Assistant between 1991-2018.

Her son, Paul, says Judy had been in Frith House in Burnham since 2019 due to severe dementia and she passed away peacefully with her family at her side.

Paul said: “Many thanks to those at Frith House as looking after persons with dementia is extremely challenging and the support we received, especially towards the end, was fantastic.”

Her funeral will be held at Stretchholt Crematorium on 28th December at 1pm when former friends and colleagues will be welcome to attend.