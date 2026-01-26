5.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jan 26, 2026
Burnham music community pays tribute to Ritz Acoustic Club member
News

Burnham music community pays tribute to Ritz Acoustic Club member

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Ritz Acoustic Social Club has paid tribute to one of their popular members who has sadly passed away.

The body of Clive Bond was found in Red Road on Saturday (January 24th), as reported here.

Rob Brown from the Ritz Acoustic Club paid tribute to him, saying: “On Saturday, we heard the terrible news that a body was found in Red Road and that the deceased was Clive Bond, who will be known to many of you and many involved in the local music scene.”

“Clive has been a member of the Ritz for many years, and been an active member of the Acoustic Club committee for a long time being the sound tech for the last few years.”

“Clive has been a personal friend of mine since the days of the Berrow Inn, and I am saddened with this loss as I am sure many of our members will be.”

“My heart goes out to Clive’s Family and I offer condolences to them from the Club, members of staff and myself at this sad time, Clive will be missed.”

Clive is pictured at the front of the photo above during the unveiling of new music equipment at the Ritz Club last October, as we reported here.

Other tributes have been paid to him on Burnham-On-Sea.com’s Facebook page.

