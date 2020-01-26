Model railway enthusiasts and train lovers in the Burnham-On-Sea area will enjoy a special exhibition due to take place in February.

The second annual ‘Gauge 0 Model Railway Exhibition’ to be presented by Sedgemoor Gauge 0 Group at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge will be held on Saturday 15th February and Sunday 15th February 2020.

The Show will be held in the school’s B Block and is open from 10.30am until 5pm on the Saturday and 10am-4.30pm on the Sunday.

Spokesman George Moon said: “Gauge 0 with a track gauge of 32mm and a scale of 7mm – 1ft is the ‘king of gauges’ and there will be operating layouts together with trade stands selling new and used items and running facilities on the group’s test track.”

Light refreshments will be available all day. There is plenty of free car parking space on site, and disabled spaces close to the block with level access for wheelchairs.

Admission prices will be £4 for adults and seniors, £3 for teenagers, and free for accompanied children. Family tickets for two adults and two teenagers are £10.

Sedgemoor Gauge 0 Group is the local group of the Gauge 0 Guild, an international club for modellers using this gauge. The Guild’s website is at www.gaugeoguild.com

Also see What’s on in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge