Healthwatch Somerset is inviting people in the Burnham-On-Sea amd Highbridge area to complete a survey to share their experiences of accessing primary care through GP surgeries in Somerset.

They want to identify the barriers that make it difficult for people to get the care they need and to highlight the ways that GP surgeries can make it easier for people to access care.

Healthwatch Somerset – which is the county’s independent health and social care champion – wants to finds out what matters to local people and make sure that the public’s views are heard and acted on by those providing local health and care services.

During 2018/19 Healthwatch Somerset received a lot of feedback from local people about getting access to primary care within their GP practice. Primary care means the first place people go when they need health advice or treatment for symptoms that are new or for concerns about physical or mental health. GPs are one of the main primary care services.

If you or someone you know, has visited a GP surgery in Somerset in the past 12 months, you can complete the survey online at:

www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/ HWSomersetGP/.

Hard copies are also available from Healthwatch Somerset by calling 01278 264405 or email info@healthwatchsomerset.co.uk . All feedback and responses will be anonymous. The survey closes on Friday 13th March 2020.

Healthwatch Somerset will also be visiting a sample of GP Surgeries across the county to listen to people’s experiences and to answer questions about this research.

The survey findings will be used to produce a report highlighting common themes and recommendations for improvement. This will be shared with those who commission and deliver GP primary care.