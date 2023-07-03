Several teachers at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy are set to go on strike as part of new ongoing action by the National Education Union (NEU) on Wednesday 5th July and Friday 7th July.

The NEU is calling for negotiations with the government to start again and says strike action is a “last resort”. There have already been five national and three regional strike days since February by members of the NEU, which is the UK’s largest education union.

Dan Milford, TKASA Principal, has written to parents and carers to tell them about the impact the strikes will have.

He says: “The strike is happening because of a national dispute between the unions and the government over teachers’ pay and conditions and not because of any issues at our school.”

“We are unable to open the school safely for all year groups. Therefore, the following will apply on the days: The school will be open for the following year groups on the normal school day timings – 8.25am to 3.10pm: Years 10 and 12 only are expected to be in school for the day.”

“Also, some of our most vulnerable students from all year groups will also be invited to attend school that day. The parents/carers of these students will be contacted separately prior to Wednesday 5th July.”

“Years 7, 8 and 9 will have to remain home for the day. Learning arrangements will be as follows: Year 10 students should arrive in school from 08:25 as normal. Where possible, they will follow their normal timetabled lessons unless their teacher is not present in school where they will be provided alternative sessions relevant to their GCSE subjects.”

“Year 12 students are encouraged to come into school that day at 08.25 as normal. Where possible they will follow their normal timetabled lessons unless their teacher is not present in school where they can then work on independent study, with supervised support from staff, based in the Sixth Form Centre throughout the day.”

“Year 7, 8 and 9 students are not in school and will be required to work from home using their Knowledge Organisers and are requested to complete work from the book related to the five subjects they would have had on those days, using their normal homework strategies.”

“Please note that in addition to Year 10 and 12 only being in school, we are also allowing

all students who are taking part in the school production ‘We Will Rock You’ to come

into school on Friday 7th July. This is due to them having to take part in a rehearsal with

the external stage and lighting company who are only available that day.”

“I am sorry that you will have to make alternative arrangements for your child at short notice and that they will experience disruption to their education. I understand that this situation may be frustrating, and ask that all members of our school community continue to treat each other with respect. TKASA remains committed to providing a safe and secure environment for our students and delivering high-quality teaching.”