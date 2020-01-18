Britain’s first Christmas concert of the 2020s is be held this month at King Alfred School Academy – 11 months early!

The Christmas Concert will be held at The King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge on Monday 27th January at 6.30pm after an outbreak of flu meant it had to be postponed last month.

The Creative Arts students will entertain audiences with acting, dancing, Christmas music and festive work, complete with mince pies & mulled wine to finish.

Head of Creative Arts Laura Whiteoak told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are so excited to be hosting the first Christmas concert of the decade!”

“We are incredibly proud of the pieces our students have produced and know our audience would want the opportunity to enjoy the high standard of their work by fending of the January blues by fully embracing the Christmas spirit with us!”

“In a new addition to this year’s concert, our Art and Photography students will be available with a specially made backdrop for students and families to have a photo taken for a 2020 family Christmas card.”

“With only 329 shopping days left until Christmas 2020 I am sure many families will want to take advantage of this opportunity!”

Audience members are being encouraged to “bring their festive spirit” and the school will have a special prize available for the most festive clothing.

To book tickets, priced £3 and £5, visit www.tkasa.org.uk or purchase from the school’s Student Reception.