Two men from a Highbridge company have been praised for their good deed in rescuing a motorist whose car slid into a roadside ditch during last week’s icy weather.

The duo, who work for local company Plumbing Solutions Plus, came across the stricken driver on a road outside Wedmore.

The firm’s John Jones told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Two of our team, Matt and Andy, helped the person who had ended up in the ditch while driving along the icy road.”

“After seeing the person’s predicament, they rushed to help, first making sure the driver was OK, before getting them out of the ditch and back on the road.”

“We are extremely proud of them and we received a lovely email from the person involved.”



In the email, the grateful driver says: “Please pass on my thanks to the two chaps that stopped and helped me on the way to Wedmore.”

“I slid on the ice in my car and they stopped and helped pull me out the ditch. I was very grateful to them and just wanted to send additional thanks to them. Two good people doing good things. Well done boys.”