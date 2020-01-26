A Burnham-On-Sea cyclist plans to pedal his way from Bristol to Paris in four days to raise funds for a regional charity – the second year running he has taken on the challenge.

Paul Young is in training to complete the marathon 470km bicycle ride this Septemer, when he hopes to raise a big sum for Above and Beyond, which helps sick children.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Paul said: “I love cycling and it will be a lot of fun for a good cause.”

“I enjoyed taking part in last year’s ride and want to have a second go. My training is underway.”

“It will all be for an excellent cause – Above & Beyond are raising funds for Bristol city centre’s nine hospitals, including the BRI Children’s Hospital who do such marvellous work and I am keen to help them in any way I can.”

“I’m inspired by the work of Above & Beyond and wanted to support them by raising the money.”

Paul will be cycling in a group of 50 riders, starting on September 9th with the aim of reaching Paris in France in four days. To support Paul on his ride, click here.