Burnham-On-Sea has been short-listed for the award of the UK’s ‘Coach Friendly Destination of the Year’ in the 2020 National Coach Tourism Awards.

It comes amid an ongoing project, led by Burnham-On-Sea Chamber Of Trade, to encourage coach firms to bring visitors into the town, helping to boost trade at shops, cafes and the town centre economy.

The project is supported by local businesses, the Town Council and Sedgemoor District Council, and has attracted a steady flow of coach visitors.

“We are delighted that Burnham has been short-listed – it is great recognition for our town and those involved in the continuing work to attract coach firms and passengers here,” said a spokesman for Burnham Chamber of Trade.

“Coach visitors coming to Burnham enjoy our town’s independent shops, the seafront, beach and local cafes.”

“With a good-sized coach parking area that is well located for easy reach of the town centre via a short and flat walk, Burnham is a perfect location for them.”

The project to promote the town to the coach tourism trade is led by a team of local business people from Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade.

Town councillor and Mayor Andy Brewer, who is an independent member of the project group, praised the project’s work.

The winning coach-friendly destination will be announced at an awards ceremony in March at the National Motorcycle Museum in Birmingham. Burnham is competing against four other towns in the category – Bournemouth, Otley, Southport and Wells.

Burnham previously won the coveted title of ‘UK Coach Friendly Destination of the Year’ at the 2016 National Coach Tourism Awards and was a runner-up in 2019.