Burnham-On-Sea’s Haven Holiday Village is holding its annual recruitment day on Saturday January 25th when scores of seasonal opportunities will be available.

Taking place between 10am and 4pm at the park in Burnham’s Marine Drive, it will offer a chance for those interested in seasonal jobs to find out more.

All the jobs on offer are online at www.havencareers.co.uk for those who would like to apply beforehand or come along on the day with a copy of their CV, ready for an interview.

“We have many jobs available including Owners Reception, Lifeguards, Activity Leaders, Pic’N’Paint Team, Bars and Restaurant Team, Security team, Accommodation Cleaners and Mini Market Team,” a spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We are also recruiting for the Papa John’s Team, Grounds Team, Cook’s Fish and Chip Shop, Maintenance team and Arcade Team. With so many roles available, we will find the right opportunity for you.”