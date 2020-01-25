Avon and Somerset Police look set to receive an extra £22.6million from the Government to tackle crime – an increase of 7.4% from last year.

The government has announced an increase of up to £1.1billion for police forces throughout England and Wales.

It comes on top of the plan to recruit an extra 20,000 police officers, along with ensuring they have more powers, better kit and better training.

Avon and Somerset Police is already set to receive an additional 137 officers this year, with more to come in the future as part of the plans.

As a result, overall police funding is set to increase by the biggest amount in a decade, claims the Government.

This will see more money available to recruit, train and equip police officers, as well as investment in national priorities like tackling serious and organised crime, and our counter-terrorism capabilities.

Mark Shelford, the Conservative candidate to become Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner at the elections in May, has this week welcomed the news.

Mark said: “I am delighted that police funding in Avon and Somerset could increase by up to £22.6million next year.”

“We made a commitment to people at the election that we would crack down on crime and back our brave police to get on with the job, and we are wasting no time in delivering on that promise now, particularly around visible policing, rural crime, targeting organised crime, drugs, violent and knife crime, child sexual exploitation and cyber crime.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “This government is delivering on the people’s priorities by giving policing the biggest funding increase in a decade. It will mean more officers tackling the crime blighting our streets, so people can feel safe in their communities.”

“The police must now make full use of this significant investment to deliver for the public.”