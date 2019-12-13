One of the greatest ballets of all time, Giselle, is set to be performed at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre in March 2020.

Ballet Theatre UK is bringing the show to the town on Saturday March 14th and tickets are on sale.

First performed in 1841, Giselle has never lost its popularity with audiences, considered to be one of the jewels in the crown of the romantic repertoire.

Featuring a full Corps de Ballet of 24 international dancers along with the critically acclaimed Principal Dancers, Ballet Theatre UK present this haunting classic in its full glory set to the stunning music by Adolphe Adam.

A spokeswoman describes the performance as “a tragically romantic tale of a young girl who falls deeply in love, however she would soon be deceived for he was betrothed to another.”

“Through despair and desperation the young girl kills herself as she could not live without him.”

“The Queen of the Wilis, along with the ghosts of young girls who die before their wedding nights, condemns the lover to dance to his death. He can only be saved by the intervention of the spirit of Giselle and the break of dawn which force the Wilis to flee.”

Join Ballet Theatre UK on their 11th year of touring the UK bringing both old and new classical productions to a wider audience. This Season includes The Wizard of Oz, Giselle and Sense and Sensibility.

For tickets to the show in Burnham-On-Sea, priced £17.50, click here or call 01278 784464.