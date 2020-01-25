Members of Burnham-On-Sea’s Music for the Memory, a Dementia musical activity group, recently had a special visit by a local school.

The children from St Andrew’s School Choir entertained the Burnham-On-Sea group’s members with singing and then met some of them afterwards, as pictured here. Special guests included Pastor Rob Howlett and Rev. Sharon Eldergill.

The group seeks to help people suffering with Dementia through the power of music and song.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us over the last 4 years, especially our dedicated volunteers who give up their time to help others in our community,” said Julie Skinner, one of the group’s leaders.