A new Co-Op convenience store in Highbridge will open on Thursday 6th February 2020, its owners have said this week.

Construction work at the new Co-Op convenience store on the corner of Highbridge’s Morland Road and Burnham Road is nearing completion.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com this week, Co-Op spokesperson Vicki Przytocki confirmed: “We open for trading at 9am on Thursday 6th February 2020.”

She added that the Co-Op has invited along children from the local school to mark the occasion.

Last year, the store was given planning consent by Sedgemoor District Council, who also approved the Co-Op’s application for a premises licence with opening hours of 6am-11pm every day.

The new Highbridge Co-Op will be similar in size to the Co-Op store in Berrow which opened in 2017. The new store will have 15 parking spaces.

The land was previously occupied by the former Morlands Industrial Park, which shut in October 2014.

The store has been controversial due to traffic congestion around neighbouring streets and the closeness of the new building to neighbouring properies at the back of the site.

Highbridge’s main Co-Op supermarket, which was just off Market Street, shut down in October 2018 and has since been replaced by Proper Job.