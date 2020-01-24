A Burnham-On-Sea teenager has achieved a prestigious Duke of Edinbugh gold award.

Lottie Leader, 17, from King Alfred School Academy, has completed several activities over the course of four years to achieve the award.

She took part in four skill areas – voluntary, skills, physical, and an expedition.

She helped fundraise for Burnham RNLI, has taken part in training with the RNLI and has become an active shorecrew member for which she carries a pager to respond to call-outs.

For her physical activity, she competed in taekwondo, and also took part in a four-day expedition in Exmoor and Dartmoor.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It has been the best four years of my life during which time I achieved bronze, silver and gold. The school and my family have been really supportive of me, particularly my mum who has been wonderfully supportive.”

“I’m really proud of what I have achieved and hope to encourage other students to join the Duke of Edinbugh scheme because it’s an opportunity to gain new life skills and make new friends.”

“It has also ignited my interest in first aid and I plan to go on to university to study nursing and hopefully to work in an A&E.”