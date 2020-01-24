Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were called to Cheddar early this morning (Friday) to tackle a kitchen blaze started by a microwave.

Crews were called to Lower North Street, Cheddar at 6.53am.

“A call was initially received at Fire Control from an alarm monitoring company reporting a fire alarm sounding at the premises. One fire engine from Cheddar was alerted to attend the property to investigate,” said a spokesman.

“A few minutes later a further call was received directly from the property and through further questioning it was established that there was smoke within the building.”

”Fire Control immediately alerted a further two fire engines from Wells and Burnham-On-Sea, along with the Ariel Ladder from Taunton and an Officer.”

“Following the arrival of the Cheddar crews at the scene, it was discovered that there was a fire within a microwave in the kitchen of a flat, and crews set to work using two sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one covering jet.”

“They advised that the appliance from Wells and the Arial Ladder were not required at the incident, and they were returned to their respective stations to be available for further fire calls.”

“There was no fire damage to the property and crews used positive pressure ventilation to ensure that the premises was fully cleared of smoke.”