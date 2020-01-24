A big operation has been completed to move hundreds of fish into a fishing lake at Highbridge’s Apex Park.

Over 200 carp and other fish have been moved from the boating lake into the main fishing lake at the park.

Claire Faun, spokesperson for Sedgemoor District Council, which manages the park, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Highbridge Angling Association regularly carries out the task of moving fish from the boating lake back into the fishing lake as they often find a way through the nets.”

“On this occasion, 220 Carp and 200lb of silver fish were transferred, making over a tonne in weight.”

The operation took several hours to complete, as pictured here by reader Carl Bovis.