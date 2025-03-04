-1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Mar 04, 2025
Unique bubble car draws attention in Burnham-On-Sea area

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A Burnham-On-Sea resident is getting plenty of attention by driving around the area in this unique cartoon-themed mobility scooter.

Owner Steve Mellor has been a lifelong fan of the character SpongeBob SquarePants and this has followed through into the design of his bubble car.

“I’ve been a big fan of SpongeBob SquarePants for 25 years and wanted my scooter to be themed,” says Steve.

“I certainly get a lot of people taking photos out and about and a lot of attention everywhere it goes.”

“It’s a fun theme but it also makes me safely visible when I’m out travelling around. I get lots of really positive feedback from people who enjoy seeing the scooter.”

