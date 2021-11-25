Six unique new nature-themed wooden seats, all based on things you can see at Highbridge’s Apex Park, have been unveiled.

Sedgemoor District Council applied for funds to purchase the seats from the European Regional Development Fund via the ‘Welcome Back Fund’.

“The wooden seats have been installed around the pond on the lakeside track and form part of a wildlife treasure hunt so children can spot them whilst exploring the park,” says council spokeswoman Claire Faun.

“Eagle-eyed visitors will see a bee, a dragonfly, a snail, a frog, a grasshopper and a butterfly which can be climbed on by children or be used as a seat.”

She added that Sedgemoor’s Welcome Back Fund project has been allocated up to £284,615 of funding from the England European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020.

