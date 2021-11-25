A new vicar of Highbridge has been inducted this week in a church service attended by dozens of local people in the town.

Rev Martin Little was formally licensed in a service at St John’s Church on Tuesday evening (November 23rd), as pictured here.

The service was led by the Right Reverend Trevor Wilmott, the Honorary Assistant Bishop of Bath and Wells, and the Venerable Anne Gill, Archdeacon of Wells.

Rev Little said it was a “great honour” to take on the position and he looked forward to a busy future for the church with many community acticvities planned.

He was formally welcomed by Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Mike Facey, pictured above, Lorna Williams from the PCC, and Churchfield Church School’s headteacher Ross Minton. There were also prayers from Derick Cooper.