Wreaths have been laid in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge in tribute to The Queen.

Following Sunday’s reading of the Proclamation to King Charles, the town’s Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard laid a wreath at the flagpole in Burnham’s Old Station Approach, watched by members of the public and dignitaries.

She was assisted by Town Crier Alastair Murray, Mayor’s Chaplain Rev Jonathan Philpot, and Mayor’s Cadet Aidan Cullum.

John Crosby, Chairman of Burnham-On-Sea’s branch of the Royal British Legion, also laid a wreath at the same time.

The Mayor said: “I lay this wreath on behalf of the people of Burnham and Highbridge with deepest sympathy to the Royal family on the death of HRH Queen Elizabeth II. She was a wonderful servant to her country and will be sadly missed by us all.”

Deputy Mayor Cllr Barbara Vickers also laid a wreath at the flag pole in Highbridge’s Market Street at the same time on behalf of residents, as pictured below.