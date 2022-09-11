Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor has read the Proclamation to formally mark the accession of King Charles III.

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard joined Mayors across the country in reading out the official proclamation at the Town Council Chambers in Jaycroft Road on Sunday (September 11th).

Members of the public, councillors and invited guests attended, including Burnham and Highbridge Deputy Mayor Cllr Barbara Vickers, Town Crier Alastair Murray, Mayor’s Chaplain Rev Jonathan Philpot, and Mayor’s Cadet Aidan Cullum.

As a mark of respect, a black ribbon was wrapped around the top right hand corner of the painting of The Queen which has been hung in the chambers behind the Mayor for many years.

Following the reading, three cheers were led for the King by Burnham and Highbridge Town Crier Alastair Murray.

Those present sang the National Anthem, carefully noting the amended words for the references to the new King.

A procession was led by the Mayor from the Council Chambers through Burnham town centre, as pictured below.

From the Council Chambers, the procession headed along Jaycroft Road to Oxford Street, along Adam Street onto the High Street, before finishing at the town flag pole in Old Station Approach for a wreath laying for The Queen – which is reported here.