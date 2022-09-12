The RSPCA in Brent Knoll has announced the new date of its Sunday Funday which was postponed following the sad passing of The Queen.

The event has been rescheduled for Sunday, 25th September from 11am-4pm with entertainment, refreshments plus several stalls.

The biggest event on the local branch’s fundraising calendar has been due to be held on September 11th after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

The RSPCA North Somerset branch rescues, rehabilitates, and rehomes animals from different circumstances – including some that have suffered cruelty or neglect.