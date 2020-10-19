Two charities providing vital food to people hit by the Covid-19 pandemic are appealing for people in Burnham-On-Sea to help support the UK’s biggest food collection this Christmas.

From November 19th-21st, charities FareShare and the Trussell Trust will be collecting food in Tesco stores during the annual pre-Christmas Tesco Food Collection.

The need for food to help the Burnham-On-Sea food bank and community groups supported by the two charities is more vital than ever this year because of the pressures caused by Covid-19.

FareShare is looking for people to volunteer at donation points in store, while the Trussell Trust is looking for social media volunteers to share shopping lists on social media to encourage people to donate.

During the collection, Burnham-On-Sea customers will be encouraged to donate long-life food to help food banks and community groups support people this Christmas. Tesco will top up customer donations by 20% in cash to aid the two charities in their work.

Last year, 3 million meals were collected as part of the Tesco Food Collection, and since its launch in 2012 more than 76 million meals have been donated to the two charities by generous Tesco customers.

Burnham-on-Sea volunteers are needed to encourage shoppers to leave their donations in the collection point at the front of stores, with shoppers more likely to donate if volunteers are present.

Foodbanks in the Trussell Trust’s network are expecting to give out six emergency food parcels every minute this winter.

Emma Greenwood, South West Area Manager at the Trussell Trust, says: “A crisis can often bring out the best in people, and we have been overwhelmed by the support the UK has shown towards food banks in light of the coronavirus outbreak.”

“As we look to the one of the busiest times of the year for food banks in our network, we would be so grateful if people can share shopping lists of their local food bank’s most-needed items on their social media to encourage friends and family to donate. Together we can make a difference and ensure that food banks are able to help people in crisis this winter.”

FareShare has tripled the amount of food it has been providing since the start of the pandemic and will be supplying food to 11,000 front-line charities and community groups supporting people this winter.

Volunteers will need to adhere to the Covid-19 rules in place in the store and locally when they participate. People interested in volunteering can find out more and sign up at fareshare.org.uk/foodcollection