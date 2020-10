There were 42 new positive coronavirus tests reported in Somerset in the latest 24-hour period, as cases continue to rise in the county.

The latest data, up to 5pm on Friday, shows Sedgemoor cases rose by 13 and there were 11 new cases in Somerset West.

Both Mendip and South Somerset saw nine new cases each.

The total tally is now 2,133 cases in Somerset with the breakdown in each district as follows: Mendip: 327; Sedgemoor: 565; Somerset West and Taunton: 711; and South Somerset: 530.