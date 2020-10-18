Hundreds of motorbikes roared through Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge on Sunday (October 18th) in an emotional tribute for a Highbridge teenager who died in a crash at Bleadon earlier this month.

Over 400 motorbikes gathered at the B&M car park in Burnham before setting off in convoy to Cheddar in memory of Levi Kelson, 19.

Large numbers of friends of Levi turned out to watch the emotional event and a number of balloons were also launched into the sky in his memory.

Levi’s mother, Nina Kelson-Alan Clements, said: “The turnout was overwhelming. I’ve never seen so many bikes in one place. My son would have loved it. RIP my sweet boy.”

Scores of bouquets of flowers and messages have been left at the junction of Bleadon Road and the A370 where Levi tragically died in a collision with a car at around 9.20pm on October 7th.

Police continue to ask any witnesses of the collision to contact them. If you can help, contact police on 101 and give the call handler the reference 5220227833.