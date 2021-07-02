The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall in the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Saturday, July 3rd).

It says a band of heavy, persistent rain showers may form during the afternoon and evening between 1-9pm.

A spokesman says: “Heavy, perhaps thundery, downpours may become concentrated into a narrow corridor of persistent heavy rain on Saturday afternoon and evening.”

“Where this occurs, 20-30 mm rain may fall in an hour with 40-50 mm of rain in 3 or 4 hours, and a small chance of up to 80 mm in a few places.”

“This brings a risk of localised flooding and disruption, whilst locations either side of this shower band may see very little rain.”

