West Huntspill will hold a special evening of outdoor carol singing next month open to all.

The village will hold ‘Carols on the Common’ on Sunday December 11th at 6.30pm when many well-known carols will be sung.

Music will be provided by Highbridge’s King Alfred Concert Band during the event, which is being organised by West Huntspill Parish Council.

Song sheets will be provided and mulled cider will be available on the night.