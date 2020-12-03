Roll up! Roll up! Circus Funtasia is set to open this month at Brent Knoll’s Sanders Garden Centre with a new Covid-safe family Christmas show – and readers can win tickets.

Circus Funtasia is bringing a whole new festive show to the centre – and the all-human cast includes dazzling hula-hoopers, tumbling acrobats, impressive fire-eating, stunning aerial performers and more.

It will run from Decenber 11th to January 3rd and has been given the go-ahead by Somerset Public Health who have reviewed its Covid safety guidelines.

Burnham-On-Sea.com readers can win free tickets as there are four sets of family tickets for up to four people in a bubble to give away. The tickets apply to any show between 14th-18th December, subject to availability and social distancing.

A circus spokesman says: “We have introduced a range of new health and safety measures that seek to reduce the risk associated with COVID-19. These are in line with government advice. Helping to keep our visitors safe is of the utmost importance to Circus Funtasia and we are delighted to have been awarded the Visit England ‘We’re Good to Go’ Industry Standard mark.”

“This verifies that our circus has met the Government and public health guidance on COVID-19 and that we have the required health and safety processes in place to ensure you have a safe and enjoyable time at Circus Funtasia. Thank you in advance for your custom and understanding and we look forward to welcoming you to Circus Funtasia!”

“We have significantly reduced our seating capacity to allow for social distancing and suitable gaps between visitors. We now have a minimum booking of two tickets. You will be seated in your own household/party ‘bubbles’ in line with social distancing requirements.” “There must be no mixing of households. Our trained staff will help seat you, and face coverings are compulsory inside the big top. We have sanitising stations outside and inside the bigtop.” To enter the competition, simply share and like this story on Facebook here, or send an email headed ‘Circus Competition’ with your contact name and daytime phone number to feedback@burnham-on-sea.com by midnight on December 9th, 2020.