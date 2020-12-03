A new cafe is set to open in Highbridge town centre on Friday (December 4th).

The new-look Bayswater Cafe will be opening in place of the Boathouse Cafe in Market Street.

“We will be serving fresh hot breakfasts, afternoon tea, homemade cakes and more – there will also be a healthy eating menu as well as lots of other things on offer!” says the owner.

“We are also home of the ‘Bayswater Hot Chocolate Bombs’ which are handcrafted and painted by myself!”

It will be open Tuesdays to Fridays 8am-5pm, and Saturdays 7am-2pm.

The cafe will also cater for office parties, wakes and outside catering events.