Fri Dec 19, 2025
PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea indoor kurling tournament held in memory of founder

Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre has hosted an annual indoor kurling tournament this week in memory of a long-time supporter.

The Brian Saunders Kurling Cup was held on Thursday December 18th, organised by The Friends Of The Princess.

The annual event at The Princess Theatre is held in memory of Brian Saunders, a local photographer and musical director who introduced indoor kurling to Burnham.

Julie Hook, the Princess Theatre’s manager, presented the prizes, with the winner being Julie Petrie (pictured top), while Paul Hoatson was runner up (pictured below), and Keith Petrie had the highest score in a game (overall).

Kurling takes place at The Princess Theatre every Thursday from 10.30am to 1.00pm and, owing to growing interest, is expanding to Tuesdays as well in 2026.

Organiser Keith Spendlove told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The group was started by Brian Saunders, who sadly passed away in August 2017 and since then a kurling knock-out competition has been run each year with the winner awarded the Brian Saunders Trophy.”

“The activity is very popular with 30 or more people attending each week. We are delighted to be expanding to a second day each week from January. All are welcome – it’s a great social activity for all.”

