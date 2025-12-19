Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox speaks out on pressures facing local pubs

Burnham-On-Sea’s MP Ashley Fox has spoken out on the growing financial pressures facing small, community pubs.

It comes as Admiral Taverns, which operates traditional pubs across England including several in the Burnham-On-Sea area, has raised concerns about the impact of rising business rates on smaller venues.

The firm says that because rates are linked to turnover, inflation is pushing rateable values higher through increased pint prices — even though profits are falling.

They warn this could leave many pubs facing fresh cost pressures at a time when profits have already been eroded by rising energy, staffing and operating costs.

Burnham’s MP Ashley Fox says: “Pubs sit at the heart of our communities. They provide jobs, support the local economy and offer a place for people to come together. But many of our smaller pubs are under serious strain as rising costs continue to mount under this government. It is important that they are not hit with additional burdens that push them closer to the edge.”

He has encouraged people to support their local pubs during the Christmas period, saying every visit helps keep a vital community asset alive.

Mr Fox says the Conservatives plan to abolish business rates for high street shops and pubs, adding that in the Bridgwater constituency alone, 323 pubs, shops and restaurants would benefit, with the average pub saving around £9,600.

Pictured: Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox visiting the Globe Inn in North Petherton