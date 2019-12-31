Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has announced the winning entries of this year’s Christmas Lights Competition.

Judges from the council and Burnham Chamber of Trade have visited homes and businesses to assess the best lights displays over the festive season.

In Burnham, best individual home is awarded to Brian Samuels of 1 St Christophers Way, pictured below. He receives a £25 voucher for use at The Princess Theatre, plus a trophy and a winner’s certificate.

The runner-up award goes to Paula Payne of 1 Trinity Rise (pictured top) who receives a £10 voucher for use at The Princess and a certificate.

In Highbridge, the award for the best individual home goes to Elaine and Trevor Searle of 7 Fairdean Road, pictured below, who receive a £25 voucher for use at The Princess plus a trophy and a winner’s certificate.

The runner-up is Darren Bird of 25 South Avenue who receives a £10 voucher for The Princess and a certificate.

The Town Council also sponsored a Christmas window competition for small businesses, which has been judged by Burnham Chamber of Trade.

A £25 winner’s voucher for use at The Princess goes to Rosemary Florists of Regent Street in Burnham. A £10 voucher goes to DusiCake of Abingdon Street. There were also a number of other businesses highly commended: Sea Breeze, Julians Gift Shop, Burnham’s Royal British Legion, Thomas’ Keycutter & Shoe Repairer, M&F Carpets and Baby Bee Crafty.

The engraved trophies will be presented to the winners at the council’s meeting of the Town Improvements Committee at 7pm on Monday 20th January.