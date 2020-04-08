A person in the Highbridge area has sadly become the first local victim of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The lady was a member of popular community group Highbridge U3A, and the group has this week paid tribute to her.

“Sadly, a member of our group has passed away after suffering the effects of Coronavirus,” confirmed a spokesperson to Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this very difficult time.”

The death comes as the latest Coronavirus figures for Somerset, reported on Wednesday April 8th, show the county’s tally of confirmed cases has reached 135 people.

The official number of deaths in Somerset now stands at 17.

Nationally, the UK has a total of 60,733 confirmed cases. A total of 7,097 people across the UK have sadly died after contracting the virus.

Public Health England says that it believes there are more cases that have not been recorded due to limited testing.