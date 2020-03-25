Another six new cases of Coronavirus have been formally confirmed in Somerset, with three deaths, according to the latest official figures.

The latest cases reported over the past 24 hours take the tally to 21 people affected in the Somerset County Council area, however it is believed there are more cases that have not been recorded due to limited testing.

The latest local death occurred at Weston Area Health NHS Trust hospital in Weston and was confirmed by the NHS on Tuesday (March 24th).

The case is the third person in Somerset to have died after testing positive for the virus, after a man in his 80s died in Bath last week and a 59-year-old man from Nailsea passed away a week earlier.

It comes as the UK’s overall total reaches 8,077 confirmed cases, with 6,843 of those in England; 478 in Wales; 584 in Scotland; and 172 in Northern Ireland. A total of 422 people in the UK have sadly died after contracting the virus.

Areas close to Somerset with confirmed cases include North Somerset with 21 cases; Bristol with 37 cases; Bath and North East Somerset with 17; and 48 in Devon.