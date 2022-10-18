A new Japanese food chain is set to open a new kiosk in a Burnham-On-Sea supermarket this Thursday, it has been confirmed.

Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported last Saturday that the Japanese food chain Yo! Sushi will open a kiosk in Burnham’s Tesco store.

Now, the company has confirmed that the kiosk will formally open in the store this Thursday.

The new Burnham-On-Sea kiosk will be open from 7am until 5pm on weekdays and Saturdays, and between 10am and 4pm on Sundays.

A spokesperson for Yo! Sushi confirms: “We’re excited to confirm that from October 20th, the people of Burnham-On-Sea will be able to enjoy authentic Japanese dishes for lunchtimes, dinner, cosy nights in, and more.”

“Our new kiosk, opening in the Tesco superstore at Love Lane, will be bringing our fresh, new menu of over 70 dishes, with much-loved customer favourites including such as chicken katsu curry, california crunch roll, chicken teriyaki noodles, and veggie gyoza available as well as the brand-new chicken yakitori skewers and heat-at-home ramen bowls.”

“We’re always on the lookout for new Yo! pros to create and serve our restaurant quality sushi and sensational street food at our kiosks.”

The new kiosk replaces Tesco’s former fish kiosk. The fresh meat counter will continue to be available.