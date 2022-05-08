Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge gymnasts are celebrating again after winning more medals at a regional competiton.

The youngsters from Monarchs Gymnastics Club headed to Wales to compete in the Open championships and returned with a hoard of medals.

The group competed in several age categories and performed well, with some great achievements.

First Place was Felicity, Amelia and Eva; Caitlin, Katherine and Zoe; Mia and Regan. Second Place was won by Evie and Ava; Harriet and Aeesha; Maddie and Zoe; Louie and partner; Aaliyah and Matilda. 3rd Place went to Leo and Cai;  Eve, Jennifer and Sanae; and Jess, partner and Emily.

“The coaches would like to say a huge well done to all of our gymnasts who competed,” added a spokeswoman.

 
