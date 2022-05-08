Burnham-On-Sea Lions Club and the Somerset Prostate Support Association held a successful Prostate Cancer Testing event in Berrow on Saturday (May 7th).

Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor Cllr Mike Facey gave his backing to the event and thanked the Lions Club for organising the free day, which was attended by over 200 men.

“A great response meant that over 230 men gave blood samples which were sent Saturday evening to a laboratory and results will be sent out within 3 to 4 days,” a Lions Club spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“It was great to be able to provide an event like this to the community and if we are able to secure funds we will endeavour to hold another one in the future.”

“When Burnham Lions Club were approached by the S.P.S.A. to sponsor the event we were very pleased to do so as the need for the testing for Prostate Cancer is very important. About 40,000 men are diagnosed with Prostate Cancer annually, resulting in about 10,000 deaths.”