Hundreds of colourful Spring flowers will go on show when Burnham-On-Sea Horticultural Society holds its annual Spring Flower Show on Saturday, March 9th.

As well as exhibits of seasonal daffodils and flowering bulbs and plants, there will also be amateur photography, floral art, domestic and junior classes.

The event will take place in Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre in Berrow Road from 2-4.30pm. Admittance will be free of charge.

There will also be refreshments, perennial plants, bulbs and more for sale.

Entries cost 20p each and can be left at the community centre between 8-10am.

Also see: What’s on in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge