A dozen local residents have put foward their names for a vacant seat on Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council, it has emerged this week.

The council recently invited applicants for the vacant Highridge town council seat and it has this week announced the names of the 12 applicants.

A full council meeting is to be held on January 17th when the councillors will co-opt one of the applicants to fill the vacant seat.

The 12 are: John Baber, Matthew Charles Breeze, James Ewen Cameron, Malcolm Foote, Bronwyn Fraley, Leo George, Melina Kingscote, Andy Morgan, Simon Orchard, Elaine Walker, Victoria Weavell and Paul John Wynn.