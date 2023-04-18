Over 40 people attended Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s Annual Towns Meeting on Tuesday evening (18th April).

The event at Morland Hub in Pearce Drive, Highbridge saw Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard give her annual report followed by an opportunity for residents to ask the Town Council questions.

During the meeting, 23 questions were raised by local residents covering a wide variety of local issues and concerns.

It started with anti-social behaviour in Highbridge, with a resident raising concerns about issues affecting neighbours. The Mayor said the council would seek updates from the Police and Homes In Sedgemoor to get a resolution.

The second question centred on plans for a new community garden in Trowbridge Close, Highbridge which a resident said have caused a “lot of upset,” adding: “we don’t want a garden or allotments there.” The Mayor added that no changes would go ahead by a local community group without the support and involvement of residents. The council will mediate.

The third question centred on parking issues in Trowbridge Close, Highbridge where a resident says there are “just four spaces for 18 homes.” Residents have long campaigned for more spaces to be introduced. The Mayor gave her support to the residents and said that the matter is under Homes In Sedgemoor’s jurisdiction, but that the Council would get involved in the discussions to give support and also visit the site during councillors’ next Highbridge walkabout.

Next, a question was raised about Morland Road’s footpath being partially blocked by bushes and vegetation. The council pledged to help follow-up on the matter.

The fifth question saw concerns raised about emergency service vehicles not being able to fully access Trowbridge Close in Highbridge. The Mayor said dicussions would be held with Homes In Sedgemoor to seek a resolution.

The sixth query came from a resident concerning a lack of dog waste bins in and around Marine Drive in Burnham-On-Sea. Cllr Warren said he is working on a project to have extra bins installed nearby. The Mayor added that a new campaign is being planned to encourage responsible dog walking and also seeking volunteers to help keep paths clean.

The seventh question sought to find out why a local green energy company is not attending Burnham’s upcoming food festivals. The Mayor said the council is not involved in their decision. A separate follow-on question raised concern about the Council putting too much focus on retail traders in its work to help the local business community rather than including light industry as well, to which the Mayor noted that the Chamber of Trade is being included.

Further questions questioned when the Town Council’s new strategic plan would be available, to which the response from the Mayor was May / June.

The council was also asked why no community ‘Big Lunch’ is being organised locally during the King’s Coronation in May like some other towns across the UK are doing. Cllr Ganesh Gudka said the council had invited grant applications for Coronation events and that no proposals for a ‘Big Lunch’ had been put forward.

The 11th question focussed on the Crosses Penn sports project plans, where a Multi-Use Games Area is being proposed. The resident sought for this project to be put back on the council’s agenda for further debate and added that she felt there is not much support for it nearby due to its location. Cllr Mike Murphy said he would welcome further discussion about the plans.

The 12th question raised the possibility of the Town Council’s rangers being given powers to fine walkers for dog fouling. The Town Council Clerk responded that giving such powers to them might be “complicated” but could be considered further by councillors, which was supported by Cllr Gudka.

Next, a resident asked why the Town Council has not produced a Town Guide publication for around five years, to which Cllr Gudka said this would be costed up and considered further.

Concerns were also raised around occasional flooding due to a leaking drain in Burnham’s South Street. The Mayor said the council would follow-up on this issue and take it forward.

The 15th question centred around the poor quality of road and pavement signs in Burnham, requesting a clean and repair as necessary. The Mayor agreed that the town rangers would investigate this further.

Next, pot holes in roads were the focus for a resident who said she had narrowly avoided an accident recently on the seafront. The Mayor noted that Somerset Council Highways team can follow up on pothole repairs via the website here.

The 17th question of the night focussed on several blank roadside signs which serve no purpose in Burnham. It was agreed that the Town Council Rangers would be asked to follow up on these.

A further question centred on the poor state of road markings in some of parts of Burnham which need repainting – and also street furniture such as benches requiring repairs. The Mayor said the council would address these.

Other concerns raised included litter cleaning in car parks, plus the poor state of the grass verges near the Haven Holiday Park along the seafront. A final question focussed on whether the town council could use non-electronic communication alongside online publicity to help those without internet access.

The Mayor closed the meeting by thanking those who had attended and added that it had been “an important exchange of information” and she pledged the council would follow up on the topics raised.