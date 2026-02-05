8.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Feb 05, 2026
45 saplings gifted to Burnham and Highbridge for community planting project
News

45 saplings gifted to Burnham and Highbridge for community planting project

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Two community groups in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have received a donation of 45 tree whips to support a local planting initiative aimed at boosting green spaces across the two towns.

The Burnham and Highbridge Green Team and Our Highbridge have been gifted the young trees, which include Scots pines and a variety of other native species.

The trree whips will be ‘fostered’ by local residents as part of the groups’ ongoing Foster a Tree project, which Burnham-On-Sea.com featured here.

The trees were donated by Somerset Council’s Tree Strategy Officer, who has also been working with the groups to identify suitable community locations for planting around Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

Volunteers from both organisations, along with a team of helpers, have already potted up the whips ready for distribution.

They will soon be available for collection from the community tree nurseries at St John’s Church in Highbridge and St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea.

The project aims to encourage residents to take an active role in caring for young trees, helping to improve biodiversity and strengthen green corridors throughout the area.

