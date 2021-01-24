An air ambulance landed in a Burnham-On-Sea car park on Saturday afternoon (January 23rd) to help a patient during a medical emergency.

The green Great Western Air Ambulance landed in the empty parking area at the back of B&M at 3.30pm, as pictured here.

Three paramedics onboard left the helicopter to assist a land ambulance crew with an emergency patient nearby.

They returned to the aircraft shortly before 4pm and the helicopter lifted off a short time later without a patient onboard and headed back to its base.