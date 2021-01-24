Snow fell in Burnham-On-Sea early on Sunday morning (January 24th), creating these wintry scenes.

The snow started falling in Burnham during the early hours, as pictured below on Burnham’s seafront webcam.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow and ice across the area from 1am until 6pm.

Burnham’s beach got a wintry dusting, as pictured here by reader Laura Maynard.

A Met Office spokesman said: “An area of rain will cross the west and southwest of the country on Sunday morning and turn readily to snow as it spreads eastwards, and also lead to some icy surfaces.”

“Mainly 1-3 cm of snow accumulation for most parts, but possibly 5-10 cm over 100 m with a small possibility of 10-15 cm over high ground. These snow amounts will cause some disruption to transport, especially on routes that cross even modest high ground.”

Drone photos gave a birds-eye view of the area, from James Whitrow / Horizon Visual

The seafront was covered in snow early this morning on our webcam

A snowy morning in Burnham’s Beale Way, photographed by Dereck Cook

