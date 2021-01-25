With more people using local public rights of way for their daily exercise during lockdown, walkers are being asked by Somerset County Council to make sure that livestock are not disturbed by dogs.

A spokesman explains: “Dog owners are reminded to act responsibly and keep their dogs under close control.”

“When walking your dog in areas used by other people it is advised that dogs are kept on a lead if a physical distance of two metres cannot be adhered to.”

“Care must also be taken when approaching animals with their young. There’s useful guidance in the Countryside Code.”

The current Government advice during lockdown is that you can leave your home to exercise and spend time outdoors for recreation, however this should be in your local area.