Avon and Somerset Police horse riders have been equipped with new front and rear cameras in an effort to capture footage of poor driving on local roads.

Avon and Somerset Police has said the decision to use cameras comes after concern from horse riders.

Avon and Somerset Police says on social media: “Following concern from horse riders and to expand our work protecting vulnerable road users, we’ve kitted out Avon and Somerset Police Horses with front and rear cameras aimed to raise awareness and also capture and address poor driving.”

Pictures show the police horses wearing high visibility coats, with cameras strapped to the front and back of the officers.

The Highway Code for passing horses when driving states: “Be particularly careful of horse riders and horse-drawn vehicles especially when overtaking.”

“Always pass wide and slowly. Horse riders are often children, so take extra care and remember riders may ride in double file when escorting a young or inexperienced horse or rider.”

“Look out for horse riders’ and horse drivers’ signals and heed a request to slow down or stop. Take great care and treat all horses as a potential hazard.”