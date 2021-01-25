Coronavirus infection rates have fallen slightly in two of four Somerset districts and risen slightly in the two others – including Sedgemoor that covers the Burnham-On-Sea area.

There were a reported 208 positive coronavirus tests in the Somerset county council area in the latest 24-hour figures, announced by the Government. Data shows the confirmed cases comprise of 60 in South Somerset; 73 in Somerset West & Taunton; 39 in Sedgemoor; and 36 in Mendip.

The overall total number of confirmed cases in the county since the start of the pandemic has now risen to 15,561. That total is made up of 4,084 in South Somerset; 4,700 in Somerset West and Taunton; 4,101 in Sedgemoor; and 2,676 in Mendip.

The latest rate of infection in each district based on the latest rolling seven-day positive tests stands as follows:

237 per 100,000 of population in South Somerset (down from the previous 245.3);

373.3 in Somerset West and Taunton (down from 390);

308.5 in Sedgemoor (up from 306.9);

283.8 in Mendip (up from 279.4).