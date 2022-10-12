A group of volunteers who regularly clean Berrow beach of litter have thanked Burnham & Berrow Golf Club for prividing a trailer to help them take away rubbish.

The Friends of Berrow Beach carry out monthly beach cleans on the second Saturday of each month and have found their biggest effort was getting the sackfuls of litter from the beach to the point on the Coast Road where it can be taken away by Sedgemoor District Council.

“When Burnham & Berrow Golf Club heard about the issue they got into contact to kindly offer their support by providing a trailer,” Nigel Hoy, one of the team that runs the beach cleans, told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“They drive the trailer close to the beach for us to leave the sackfuls each month and then they drive it up to the road for collection. It’s a really massive help for us, and we thank the club for their support.”

It comes as over 20 volunteers headed to Berrow beach on Saturday (October 8th) to take part in the latest litter clean. A series of recent high tides left debris along the tideline, which was collected during the morning.

Nigel added: “Thank you so much to all who joined us for our monthly beach clean. Once again, we collected quite a lot between us.”

The group was formed in March 2018 and is led by Honour Greenslade, Sue Meads and Nigel Hoy with the support of Litter Free Coast and Sea Somerset.