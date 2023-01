B&M has this week reassured shoppers in Burnham-On-Sea that there are “no plans” to close its store in the town.

It follows online speculation during recent days that the store in Burnham’s Pier Street is considering closing.

B&M spokeswoman Shelley Robinson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I’ve spoken to our property team and there are no plans to close this store.”

Burnham-On-Sea’s B&M store opened in 2016, replacing the former Morrisons supermarket on the same site.